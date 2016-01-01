See All Nurse Practitioners in Lufkin, TX
Kathy McNeese

Urology (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Kathy McNeese is an Urology Nurse Practitioner in Lufkin, TX. 

Kathy McNeese works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in Lufkin, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group
    1111 W Frank Ave Ste 303, Lufkin, TX 75904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Specialties
  • Urology (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1477018141
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

  • St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine
  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

Kathy McNeese is accepting new patients.

Kathy McNeese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Kathy McNeese works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in Lufkin, TX.

Kathy McNeese has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kathy McNeese.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathy McNeese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathy McNeese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

