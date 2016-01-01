Kathy Huynh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathy Huynh, PA-C
Overview
Kathy Huynh, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Oklahoma City, OK.
Kathy Huynh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Alternative Opportunities Inc.1025 Straka Ter, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Directions (405) 632-6688
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kathy Huynh?
About Kathy Huynh, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1588211361
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathy Huynh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathy Huynh works at
Kathy Huynh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kathy Huynh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathy Huynh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathy Huynh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.