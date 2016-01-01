See All Nurse Practitioners in Boca Raton, FL
Kathy Fair, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kathy Fair, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Boca Raton, FL. 

Kathy Fair works at Midwifery Women's Care in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Woman Care LLC
    900 Glades Rd Fl 4, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 430-3933
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Kathy Fair, ARNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063637031
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kathy Fair, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathy Fair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kathy Fair has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kathy Fair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kathy Fair works at Midwifery Women's Care in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Kathy Fair’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Kathy Fair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathy Fair.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathy Fair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathy Fair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

