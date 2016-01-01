See All Family Doctors in Kirkland, WA
Kathy Daotay, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile

Kathy Daotay, ARNP

Family Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kathy Daotay, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kirkland, WA. 

Kathy Daotay works at Virginia Mason Kirkland Medical Center in Kirkland, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Kirkland Medical Center
    11800 NE 128th St Ste 300, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Kathy Daotay?

Photo: Kathy Daotay, ARNP
How would you rate your experience with Kathy Daotay, ARNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Kathy Daotay to family and friends

Kathy Daotay's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Kathy Daotay

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kathy Daotay, ARNP.

About Kathy Daotay, ARNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1861843989
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Kathy Daotay, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathy Daotay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kathy Daotay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kathy Daotay works at Virginia Mason Kirkland Medical Center in Kirkland, WA. View the full address on Kathy Daotay’s profile.

Kathy Daotay has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kathy Daotay.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathy Daotay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathy Daotay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.