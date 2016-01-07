Kathryne Arnold, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathryne Arnold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kathryne Arnold, LMHC
Overview
Kathryne Arnold, LMHC is a Counselor in Largo, FL.
Kathryne Arnold works at
Locations
Lifeline Counseling10225 Ulmerton Rd Ste 3A, Largo, FL 33771 Directions (727) 201-2577Monday1:00pm - 4:00pmTuesday1:30pm - 4:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 4:00pmThursday1:00pm - 4:00pmFriday1:00pm - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Was able to make effective progress and changes in a relatively short period in areas I was unable to overcome in the past. Kathryne was easy to be comfortable with, talk to and get to root of the issues I wanted to discuss and overcome. She utilized counseling, therapy, natural solutions and techniques that I had never tried before that all helped me realize my strengths and achieve some personal goals.
About Kathryne Arnold, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1346550613
Education & Certifications
- Salem State University, Salem, Ma
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathryne Arnold has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kathryne Arnold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Kathryne Arnold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathryne Arnold.
