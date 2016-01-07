See All Counselors in Largo, FL
Kathryne Arnold, LMHC Icon-share Share Profile

Kathryne Arnold, LMHC

Counseling
5 (14)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Kathryne Arnold, LMHC is a Counselor in Largo, FL. 

Kathryne Arnold works at Bywater Mental Health, Largo, FL in Largo, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lifeline Counseling
    10225 Ulmerton Rd Ste 3A, Largo, FL 33771 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 201-2577
    Monday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:30pm - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
    Friday
    1:00pm - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Kathryne Arnold, LMHC

Specialties
  • Counseling
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1346550613
Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Salem State University, Salem, Ma
Frequently Asked Questions

Kathryne Arnold, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathryne Arnold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kathryne Arnold has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Kathryne Arnold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kathryne Arnold works at Bywater Mental Health, Largo, FL in Largo, FL. View the full address on Kathryne Arnold’s profile.

14 patients have reviewed Kathryne Arnold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathryne Arnold.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathryne Arnold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathryne Arnold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

