Overview

Dr. Kathryn Vullo, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Rochester, NY. They graduated from SUNY Buffalo and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.



Dr. Vullo works at The Park at Allens Creek in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.