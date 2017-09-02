See All Clinical Psychologists in Rochester, NY
Clinical Psychology
5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kathryn Vullo, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Rochester, NY. They graduated from SUNY Buffalo and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.

Dr. Vullo works at The Park at Allens Creek in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Park at Allens Creek
    160 Allens Creek Rd, Rochester, NY 14618 (585) 442-5980

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Rochester General Hospital
  Unity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 02, 2017
    I highly recommend Dr Vullo,I have been her patient for 5 years. I have chronic pain,anxiety and depression,she not only listens she gives me the advice I need to help deal with all of my issues. Dr. Vullo is a very very compassionate and easy to talk to woman. I have recommended her to friends and family knowing that she will be able to help them as much as she has always helped me.
    Jude in Rochester, NY — Sep 02, 2017
    About Dr. Kathryn Vullo, PHD

    Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1184724841
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    SUNY Buffalo
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathryn Vullo, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vullo is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Vullo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vullo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Vullo works at The Park at Allens Creek in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Vullo's profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Vullo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vullo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vullo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vullo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

