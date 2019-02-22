Kathryn Vatti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kathryn Vatti, RN
Kathryn Vatti, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Burlington, MA.
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Burlington41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-8000
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Very thorough and explains things clearly.
About Kathryn Vatti, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1316413826
Kathryn Vatti accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathryn Vatti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
