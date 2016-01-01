Kathryn True has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kathryn True, NP
Overview
Kathryn True, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Madison, WI.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 752 N High Point Rd Dean Medical Ctr, Madison, WI 53717 Directions (608) 824-4000
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
About Kathryn True, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1952592081
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathryn True accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathryn True has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Kathryn True. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathryn True.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathryn True, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathryn True appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.