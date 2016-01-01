Kathryn Thumme has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kathryn Thumme, CST
Overview
Kathryn Thumme, CST is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Grayslake, IL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 100 N Atkinson Rd Ste 112E, Grayslake, IL 60030 Directions (847) 682-0290
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Kathryn Thumme, CST
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1891961314
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathryn Thumme accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathryn Thumme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Kathryn Thumme. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathryn Thumme.
