Kathryn Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kathryn Smith, LMHC
Overview
Kathryn Smith, LMHC is a Counselor in Seattle, WA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 85 S Washington St Ste 205, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 623-9181
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Kathryn Smith, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1265563183
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathryn Smith accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathryn Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Kathryn Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathryn Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathryn Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathryn Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.