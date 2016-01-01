See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Overview

Kathryn Simms, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Kathryn Simms works at CUMC Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-3779
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
    About Kathryn Simms, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447770359
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kathryn Simms has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kathryn Simms works at CUMC Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Kathryn Simms’s profile.

    Kathryn Simms has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kathryn Simms.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathryn Simms, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathryn Simms appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

