Kathryn Schoch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kathryn Schoch
Overview
Kathryn Schoch is a Nurse Practitioner in Boston, MA.
Kathryn Schoch works at
Locations
Boston University Dermatology725 Albany St, Boston, MA 02118 Directions (617) 638-7420
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Kathryn Schoch
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1124262753
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathryn Schoch accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathryn Schoch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Kathryn Schoch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathryn Schoch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathryn Schoch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathryn Schoch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.