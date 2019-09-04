See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lombard, IL
Kathryn Sas, APN Icon-share Share Profile

Kathryn Sas, APN

Internal Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kathryn Sas, APN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lombard, IL. 

Kathryn Sas works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Lombard, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    130 S Main St Ste 201, Lombard, IL 60148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-9001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes
Diabetes Management
Disease Prevention
Diabetes
Diabetes Management
Disease Prevention

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Disease Prevention Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adults Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Kathryn Sas?

Sep 04, 2019
Caring very nice and Smart .
Brian Greenberg — Sep 04, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Kathryn Sas, APN
How would you rate your experience with Kathryn Sas, APN?
  • Likelihood of recommending Kathryn Sas to family and friends

Kathryn Sas' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Kathryn Sas

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kathryn Sas, APN.

About Kathryn Sas, APN

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Polish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1639597560
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Kathryn Sas, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathryn Sas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kathryn Sas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kathryn Sas works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Lombard, IL. View the full address on Kathryn Sas’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Kathryn Sas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathryn Sas.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathryn Sas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathryn Sas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Kathryn Sas, APN?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.