Kathryn Rose has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kathryn Rose, PA-C
Overview
Kathryn Rose, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tucson, AZ.
Kathryn Rose works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CAMP Lowell Medical Specialists3190 N Swan Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 547-9700
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kathryn Rose?
THE MOST CARING MEDICAL PHYSICIAN I HAVE MET, WILL RESEARCH MEDICAL HISTORY TO UNDERSTAND THE TOTAL PICTURE OF YOUR HEALTH CARE NEEDS. RELIABLE IN RETURNING CALLS.
About Kathryn Rose, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1962567420
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathryn Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathryn Rose works at
6 patients have reviewed Kathryn Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathryn Rose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathryn Rose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathryn Rose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.