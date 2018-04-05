See All Physicians Assistants in Jacksonville, FL
Kathryn Rogan, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kathryn Rogan, PA is a Physician Assistant in Jacksonville, FL. 

Kathryn Rogan works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mayo Clinic
    Mayo Clinic
4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224
(904) 953-0853

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mayo Clinic in Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Inflammatory Myopathies
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Inflammatory Myopathies
Rheumatoid Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Inflammatory Myopathies Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 05, 2018
    About Kathryn Rogan, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386073542
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kathryn Rogan, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathryn Rogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kathryn Rogan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kathryn Rogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kathryn Rogan works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Kathryn Rogan’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Kathryn Rogan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathryn Rogan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathryn Rogan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathryn Rogan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

