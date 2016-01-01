See All Nurse Practitioners in Modesto, CA
Kathryn Richardson, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Kathryn Richardson, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (4)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kathryn Richardson, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Modesto, CA. 

Kathryn Richardson works at Sutter Gould Medical Group in Modesto, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Michael They, NP
Michael They, NP
6 (2)
View Profile
Amaechi Ozor, FNP
Amaechi Ozor, FNP
6 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Sutter Gould Medical Foundation Clinical -
    600 Coffee Rd, Modesto, CA 95355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 334-3333
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kathryn Richardson?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kathryn Richardson, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Kathryn Richardson, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kathryn Richardson to family and friends

    Kathryn Richardson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kathryn Richardson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kathryn Richardson, NP.

    About Kathryn Richardson, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215361589
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kathryn Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kathryn Richardson works at Sutter Gould Medical Group in Modesto, CA. View the full address on Kathryn Richardson’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Kathryn Richardson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathryn Richardson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathryn Richardson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathryn Richardson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kathryn Richardson, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.