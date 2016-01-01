See All Audiology Technology in Elmhurst, IL
Kathryn Pardue, AUD

Audiology
Accepting new patients
Kathryn Pardue, AUD is an Audiology in Elmhurst, IL. 

Kathryn Pardue works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL with other offices in Maywood, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    1200 S York St Ste 4180, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-9004
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    2160 S 1st Ave Apt 308, Maywood, IL 60153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 216-3821

  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Specialties
  • Audiology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1588943567
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Kathryn Pardue, AUD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathryn Pardue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kathryn Pardue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kathryn Pardue has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kathryn Pardue.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathryn Pardue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathryn Pardue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

