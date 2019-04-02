Dr. Kathryn Noonan, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noonan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Noonan, OD
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Noonan, OD is an Optometrist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Optometry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Optometry. They graduated from University of Missouri / Saint Louis Campus / College of Optometry and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.
Locations
Cohen Eye Associates Limited4921 Parkview Pl Ste 14F, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 361-5003
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is very kind and personable. She talks to you and with you, not AT you. She explains everything in terms that can be understood.
About Dr. Kathryn Noonan, OD
- Optometry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1578507703
Education & Certifications
- University of Missouri / Saint Louis Campus / College of Optometry
- University of Kansas
- Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noonan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noonan accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noonan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Noonan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noonan.
