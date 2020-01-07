See All Psychologists in Allentown, PA
Kathryn Nickischer, LPC

Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
Kathryn Nickischer, LPC is a Cognitive & Behavioral Psychologist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Kathryn Nickischer works at Kathryn M. Nickischer & Associates, LLC in Allentown, PA with other offices in Palmerton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kathryn M. Nickischer & Associates
    1011 Brookside Rd # 3, Allentown, PA 18106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 263-0197
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Kathryn M. Nickischer & Associates
    217 Franklin Ave # 106, Palmerton, PA 18071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 263-0197
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 2:15pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Depressive Disorders

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medica
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 07, 2020
    Excellent clinician!!!
    Christina — Jan 07, 2020
    About Kathryn Nickischer, LPC

    Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
    English
    1497090492
    Underwood Memorial Hospital
    Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Marywood University
