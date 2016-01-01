Kathryn Nevins, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathryn Nevins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kathryn Nevins, APRN
Offers telehealth
Kathryn Nevins, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Walker, MN.
Innovis Health - Walker110d Michigan Ave W, Walker, MN 56484 Directions
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1013343284
- Essentia Health-Deer River
- Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
Kathryn Nevins accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
