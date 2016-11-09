See All Counselors in Lafayette, LA
Kathryn McMillan, LMFT

Counseling
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Kathryn McMillan, LMFT is a Counselor in Lafayette, LA. 

Kathryn McMillan works at www.therapyappointment.com in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    McMillan LMFT
    105 Westmark Blvd # C, Lafayette, LA 70506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 654-9037
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Benefit Management
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Value Care Health Systems
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Kathryn McMillan, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306905609
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kathryn McMillan, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathryn McMillan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kathryn McMillan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kathryn McMillan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kathryn McMillan works at www.therapyappointment.com in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Kathryn McMillan’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Kathryn McMillan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathryn McMillan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathryn McMillan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathryn McMillan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

