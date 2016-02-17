Dr. McConahay has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathryn McConahay, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kathryn McConahay, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Kansas City, MO.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 4400 Broadway Blvd Ste 220, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 561-8100
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McConahay?
Excellent. She had a wonderful rapport with our 6 year old daughter and she put us as the parents at ease. She was thorough and encouraging. Our daughter looked forward to her time and enjoyed Dr. McConahay and she was excellent in her interactions.
About Dr. Kathryn McConahay, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1881799302
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McConahay accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McConahay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. McConahay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McConahay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McConahay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McConahay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.