See All Nurse Practitioners in Knoxville, TN
Kathryn Marton, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Kathryn Marton, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kathryn Marton, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN. 

Kathryn Marton works at Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics
    9430 Park West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 690-4861
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkwest Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kathryn Marton?

    Jan 19, 2021
    Visit went extremely well and very quick, not too quick but definitely no waiting. Everyone was extremely friendly and kind. She is very professional and full of positive energy and kindness. She was very thorough and down to earth, and very personable with a positive caring attitude. My whole experience with TOC and having a hip replacement has went beautifully, so glad I had it done.
    Hawk — Jan 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kathryn Marton, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Kathryn Marton, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kathryn Marton to family and friends

    Kathryn Marton's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kathryn Marton

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kathryn Marton, NP.

    About Kathryn Marton, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235674110
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kathryn Marton, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathryn Marton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kathryn Marton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kathryn Marton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kathryn Marton works at Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Kathryn Marton’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Kathryn Marton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathryn Marton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathryn Marton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathryn Marton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kathryn Marton, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.