Kathryn Marton, NP
Overview
Kathryn Marton, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN.
Kathryn Marton works at
Locations
Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics9430 Park West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 690-4861Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Visit went extremely well and very quick, not too quick but definitely no waiting. Everyone was extremely friendly and kind. She is very professional and full of positive energy and kindness. She was very thorough and down to earth, and very personable with a positive caring attitude. My whole experience with TOC and having a hip replacement has went beautifully, so glad I had it done.
About Kathryn Marton, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1235674110
Kathryn Marton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kathryn Marton accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathryn Marton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathryn Marton works at
3 patients have reviewed Kathryn Marton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathryn Marton.
