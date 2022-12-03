Kathryn Kozak, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathryn Kozak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kathryn Kozak, MA
Overview
Kathryn Kozak, MA is an Audiology in Grand Rapids, MI.
Kathryn Kozak works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
SHMG Ear Nose & Throat - Lake Drive4069 Lake Dr SE Ste 315, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
-
2
SHMG Ear Nose & Throat - South Pavilion80 68th St SE Ste 302, Grand Rapids, MI 49548 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kathryn Kozak?
Everything went perfectly.
About Kathryn Kozak, MA
- Audiology
- English
- 1306887989
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathryn Kozak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kathryn Kozak using Healthline FindCare.
Kathryn Kozak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathryn Kozak works at
10 patients have reviewed Kathryn Kozak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathryn Kozak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathryn Kozak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathryn Kozak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.