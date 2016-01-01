See All Psychologists in Stanton, CA
Dr. Kathryn Koo, PHD is a Psychologist in Stanton, CA. They graduated from Fuller Theological Seminary M.A., Ph.D..

Dr. Koo works at Life now counseling in Stanton, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Livingstone Community Health Clinic
    12362 Beach Blvd Ste 10, Stanton, CA 90680 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 622-4943
  2. 2
    Life Now Counseling
    4605 Barranca Pkwy Ste 101E, Irvine, CA 92604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (657) 210-0450

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Mindfulness Technique Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CalOptima

    About Dr. Kathryn Koo, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356821060
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Loma Linda University School of Medicine, Psychiatry
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Fuller Theological Seminary M.A., Ph.D.
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Biola University Ca. B.A.
    Undergraduate School

