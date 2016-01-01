Dr. Koo accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kathryn Koo, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Koo, PHD is a Psychologist in Stanton, CA. They graduated from Fuller Theological Seminary M.A., Ph.D..
Dr. Koo works at
Locations
Livingstone Community Health Clinic12362 Beach Blvd Ste 10, Stanton, CA 90680 Directions (714) 622-4943
Life Now Counseling4605 Barranca Pkwy Ste 101E, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (657) 210-0450
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kathryn Koo, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1356821060
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University School of Medicine, Psychiatry
- Fuller Theological Seminary M.A., Ph.D.
- Biola University Ca. B.A.
