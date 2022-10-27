Kathryn Clement has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kathryn Clement, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kathryn Clement, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Amarillo, TX.
Locations
BSA Family Medical Clinic3501 S Soncy Rd Ste 150, Amarillo, TX 79119 Directions (806) 212-6353
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Quick and very through ! This was my first visit with Dr. Clement and I was very pleased !
About Kathryn Clement, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1811907371
Frequently Asked Questions
