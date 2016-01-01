Kathryn King accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathryn King, FNP
Overview
Kathryn King, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Memphis, TN.
Kathryn King works at
Locations
Memphis Managed Care Corporation1407 Union Ave Ste 200, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 866-8813
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Kathryn King, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1740591437
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathryn King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathryn King works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathryn King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathryn King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.