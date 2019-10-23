Kathryn Jones, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathryn Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kathryn Jones, MFT
Overview
Kathryn Jones, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Crestview, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 502a S Ferdon Blvd, Crestview, FL 32536 Directions (850) 612-0169
- 2 598 N Ferdon Blvd, Crestview, FL 32536 Directions (850) 612-0169
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kathryn Jones?
Ms. Jones is very professional and even though I am new and have only been a few times I can tell she is such a compassionate person and very attentive to my needs and has a willingness to help me through any issues I bring to her attention.
About Kathryn Jones, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1619314416
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathryn Jones accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathryn Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathryn Jones has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kathryn Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathryn Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathryn Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.