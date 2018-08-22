Kathryn Johnson, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathryn Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kathryn Johnson, NP
Kathryn Johnson, NP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Santa Cruz, CA.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 412 Cedar St Ste C, Santa Cruz, CA 95060 Directions (831) 426-6942
Very high quality care, personable, kind, great assessment skills.
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1811013469
- MADONNA UNIVERSITY
Kathryn Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kathryn Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Kathryn Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathryn Johnson.
