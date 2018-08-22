See All Nurse Practitioners in Santa Cruz, CA
Kathryn Johnson, NP

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Kathryn Johnson, NP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Santa Cruz, CA. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    412 Cedar St Ste C, Santa Cruz, CA 95060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 426-6942

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 22, 2018
Very high quality care, personable, kind, great assessment skills.
John — Aug 22, 2018
About Kathryn Johnson, NP

  • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • 1811013469
Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • MADONNA UNIVERSITY
