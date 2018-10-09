Kathryn Hebert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kathryn Hebert, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kathryn Hebert, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lafayette, LA.
Kathryn Hebert works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
C. Scott Eckholdt Ph.d. Ltd. A Professional Psychology Corp.800 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 233-2400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kathryn Hebert?
The best!! Katie’s authentic, warm & compassionate way does not deter from her high standards of ethics & professionalism.
About Kathryn Hebert, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1124346218
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathryn Hebert accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathryn Hebert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathryn Hebert works at
3 patients have reviewed Kathryn Hebert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathryn Hebert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathryn Hebert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathryn Hebert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.