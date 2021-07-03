Dr. Geneva has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathryn Geneva, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Geneva, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Florida School Of Professional Psychology Of Argosy University.
Locations
Kathryn J. Geneva, PsyD, P.C.233 12th St Ste 804, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (706) 322-0265Tuesday8:00am - 6:30pmWednesday8:00am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Severe anxiety and depression.
About Dr. Kathryn Geneva, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1174607329
Education & Certifications
- Colorado River Indian Tribes Behavioral Health Services, Parker, Az
- Osceola Mental Health Center, Community Mental Health, Kissimmee, Fl.
- Florida School Of Professional Psychology Of Argosy University
- University Of South Florida, Tampa, Florida
