Dr. Fraser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathryn Fraser, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Fraser, PHD is a Psychologist in Daytona Beach, FL.
Dr. Fraser works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
A Aslani-far MD201 N Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 200, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 425-4165
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fraser?
She was kind and compassionate. Was attentive when listening to my problems and made recommendations. She has been very helpful.
About Dr. Kathryn Fraser, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1124128459
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fraser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fraser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fraser works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fraser. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fraser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fraser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fraser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.