Kathryn Filipek, PA-C
Overview
Kathryn Filipek, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Alpharetta, GA.
Kathryn Filipek works at
Locations
Premier Dermatology and Mohs Surgery of Atlanta3180 North Point Pkwy Ste 420, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (678) 345-1899
Ratings & Reviews
I first saw Kathryn about nine years ago when a co-worker recommended Dermatology Assoc. of Atlanta. She took care of a cist I had managed to get very infected. I was so impressed with her That when a similar problem arose recently I dug through my stack of old business cards looking for her contact information. Thankfully I found her card and she was still at Dermatology Associates. If anything, she is even better now. She is friendly, listens well, explains everything and provides options.
About Kathryn Filipek, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1235242975
Kathryn Filipek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kathryn Filipek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathryn Filipek works at
4 patients have reviewed Kathryn Filipek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathryn Filipek.
