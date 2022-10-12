Kathryn Elshoff accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathryn Elshoff, NP
Kathryn Elshoff, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY.
Kathryn Elshoff works at
Medisys Family Care -east New York3080 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11208 Directions (718) 206-7001
For years I have heard my mother talk about “Kathy” as she so lovingly refers to her healthcare progressional. At 83 years old, my mother requires in depth health care visits, someone to listen and hear her concerns. This healthcare professional is all of those things, she takes her time, doesn’t rush my mother to get to her next patient, reviews all of my mother’s many health ailments and provides outstanding care. At one point my mother had concerning pain in her back, unable to get an appointment, I took her to a local urgent care where they diagnosed muscle strain in her back, never removing her clothing to look at the area causing her pain. The pain continued and she insisted on making an appointment with Kathy, where she quickly diagnosed Shingles. Kathy cares about her patients and provides outstanding care. I thank her for all of her care.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1629105432
Kathryn Elshoff works at
