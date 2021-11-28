See All Nurse Practitioners in Louisville, KY
Kathryn Dunlap, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Kathryn Dunlap, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kathryn Dunlap, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Kathryn Dunlap works at Norton Community Medical Assocs in Louisville, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Mary Pawley, RN
Mary Pawley, RN
10 (5)
View Profile
Jennifer Blackburn, APRN
Jennifer Blackburn, APRN
2 (1)
View Profile
Deidra Sanders, APRN
Deidra Sanders, APRN
10 (3)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Norton Community Medical Assocs
    2355 Poplar Level Rd Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 636-7444
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kathryn Dunlap?

    Nov 28, 2021
    Wow where to start.Kathryn Dunlap (APRN) has more heat then any Dr. I have ever saw .She 100% saved my life. Covid almost got the best of me .She helped me fight physically and mentally to get through it. No matter how little or how big my issue is she always gives it her all. She never makes you feel rushed. She always looks you straight in the eyes. And most important she a straight shooter no bull. If you ever have any doubt about your health care provider.Go see Kathryn Dunlap (APRN) and you will meet somebody that actually cares.. (Thank you for making me always feel like your#1 Patient)..
    Dwayne Gerald — Nov 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kathryn Dunlap, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Kathryn Dunlap, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kathryn Dunlap to family and friends

    Kathryn Dunlap's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kathryn Dunlap

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kathryn Dunlap, APRN.

    About Kathryn Dunlap, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396276101
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kathryn Dunlap has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Kathryn Dunlap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kathryn Dunlap works at Norton Community Medical Assocs in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Kathryn Dunlap’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Kathryn Dunlap. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathryn Dunlap.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathryn Dunlap, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathryn Dunlap appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kathryn Dunlap, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.