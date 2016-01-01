See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Burbank, CA
Kathryn Downing, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile

Kathryn Downing, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kathryn Downing, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Burbank, CA. 

Kathryn Downing works at Greenberg Debra PhD in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
10 (1)
View Profile
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
0 (0)
View Profile
Amanda Smith, LMFT
Amanda Smith, LMFT
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Greenberg Debra PhD
    4444 W Riverside Dr Ste 205, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 861-9916

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Kathryn Downing?

Photo: Kathryn Downing, LMFT
How would you rate your experience with Kathryn Downing, LMFT?
  • Likelihood of recommending Kathryn Downing to family and friends

Kathryn Downing's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Kathryn Downing

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kathryn Downing, LMFT.

About Kathryn Downing, LMFT

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1083803514
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Kathryn Downing, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathryn Downing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kathryn Downing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kathryn Downing works at Greenberg Debra PhD in Burbank, CA. View the full address on Kathryn Downing’s profile.

Kathryn Downing has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kathryn Downing.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathryn Downing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathryn Downing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Kathryn Downing, LMFT?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.