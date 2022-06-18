Katie Hayes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Katie Hayes, ARNP
Overview
Katie Hayes, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tacoma, WA.
Katie Hayes works at
Locations
Jefferson Cherry Hill Surgery & Specialty Care - Breast SurgeryMadigan Army Medical Center Ave, Tacoma, WA 98431 Directions (253) 968-1365
Ratings & Reviews
Katie does an excellent job explaining diagnosis and treatment options.
About Katie Hayes, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1235686304
Frequently Asked Questions
Katie Hayes works at
