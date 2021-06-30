Kathryn De Rose has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kathryn De Rose
Overview
Kathryn De Rose is a Nurse Practitioner in Olympia, WA.
Kathryn De Rose works at
Locations
Olympia Family Medicine3920 Capital Mall Dr SW Ste 200, Olympia, WA 98502 Directions (360) 596-4899
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Over the top amazing, she’s knowledgeable and well educated. She has helped me with everything and anything. She listens, validates, and respects all my needs or questions. She’s also well informed on the most cost effective ways of obtaining certain services if needed. This is a doctor that understands our healthcare is screwed up and does everything imaginable to accommodate those hurdles. We need more of her
About Kathryn De Rose
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1053888529
