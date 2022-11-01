See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Concord, NC
Kathryn Brockway, PA-C

Internal Medicine
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Kathryn Brockway, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Concord, NC. 

Kathryn Brockway works at Novant Health Lakeside Primary Care - Afton in Concord, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Novant Health Lakeside Primary Care - Afton
    5325 Vinning St NW Ste 101, Concord, NC 28027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7187
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Kathryn Brockway, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1083249437
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kathryn Brockway, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathryn Brockway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kathryn Brockway has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kathryn Brockway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kathryn Brockway works at Novant Health Lakeside Primary Care - Afton in Concord, NC. View the full address on Kathryn Brockway’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Kathryn Brockway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathryn Brockway.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathryn Brockway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathryn Brockway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

