Kathryn Allenbaugh, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (7)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Kathryn Allenbaugh, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Kansas City, MO. 

Kathryn Allenbaugh works at Saint Luke's Primary Care - Shoal Creek in Kansas City, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mosaic Life Care Imaging Center
    8880 NE 82nd Ter, Kansas City, MO 64158 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 437-8122
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Jun 18, 2020
    I have been using Kathryn as my primary doctor for several years, and she’s always been amazing. I started taking my teenage daughter to see her when I couldn’t get help with her depression. Kathryn has been amazing and she is now officially also my daughters primary. We love her. Her personality, the time she takes to talk to you, listen and she actually cares which is hard to find. We adore her.
    Teresa Sage — Jun 18, 2020
    About Kathryn Allenbaugh, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740686864
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kathryn Allenbaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kathryn Allenbaugh works at Saint Luke's Primary Care - Shoal Creek in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Kathryn Allenbaugh’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Kathryn Allenbaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathryn Allenbaugh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathryn Allenbaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathryn Allenbaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

