Kathryn Allenbaugh, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Kansas City, MO.
Locations
Mosaic Life Care Imaging Center
8880 NE 82nd Ter, Kansas City, MO 64158
(816) 437-8122
Monday-Friday: 8:00am - 5:00pm
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been using Kathryn as my primary doctor for several years, and she’s always been amazing. I started taking my teenage daughter to see her when I couldn’t get help with her depression. Kathryn has been amazing and she is now officially also my daughters primary. We love her. Her personality, the time she takes to talk to you, listen and she actually cares which is hard to find. We adore her.
Specialty: Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
NPI: 1740686864
Kathryn Allenbaugh accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathryn Allenbaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Kathryn Allenbaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathryn Allenbaugh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathryn Allenbaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathryn Allenbaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.