Kathryn Allen, PA

Internal Medicine
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kathryn Allen, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.

Kathryn Allen works at Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine
    Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine
2101 Nicholasville Rd Ste 304, Lexington, KY 40503
(859) 277-5771

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Lexington

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergic Disorders
Anxiety
Acne
Allergic Disorders
Anxiety

Acne Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 29, 2020
    It has been great to finally have a health care provider that will listen and is genuinely concerned and committed to helping you out. I never felt rushed in or out of the office. My appointments have always been as long as they need to be to give me time to discuss everything I feel important. Such a professional in her field.
— Jan 29, 2020
    About Kathryn Allen, PA

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346390820
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Kentucky
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Kentucky Graduate School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kathryn Allen, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathryn Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kathryn Allen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kathryn Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kathryn Allen works at Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Kathryn Allen’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Kathryn Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathryn Allen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathryn Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathryn Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

