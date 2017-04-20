Kathrin Nunes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kathrin Nunes, PA
Overview
Kathrin Nunes, PA is a Physician Assistant in Chattanooga, TN.
Kathrin Nunes works at
Locations
Chattanooga Skin & Cancer Clinic6141 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 899-2700
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
She is terrific! Horrible adult acne solved and gone!
About Kathrin Nunes, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1881769305
Kathrin Nunes accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathrin Nunes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Kathrin Nunes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathrin Nunes.
Kathrin Nunes offers both online and phone appointment scheduling.