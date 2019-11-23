Dr. Kathrin Hartmann, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathrin Hartmann, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kathrin Hartmann, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Norfolk, VA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1709 Colley Ave, Norfolk, VA 23517 Directions (757) 839-5888
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hartmann?
Very professional, patient and informative. She made us feel comfortable from the start. She was kind and compassionate and so good with our child. We really loved having her work with our child and her work has really made a positive difference for our whole family!
About Dr. Kathrin Hartmann, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1588639249
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hartmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hartmann accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hartmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.