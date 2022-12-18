Dr. Clementelli has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathlyn Clementelli, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kathlyn Clementelli, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Campbell, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 3425 S Bascom Ave Ste 250, Campbell, CA 95008 Directions (408) 204-8518
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clementelli?
Dr. Clementelli always uplifts my spirits, and has taught me the tools to help cope with my pain, stress, and anxiety. I always look forward to our visits! I would give her my highest recommendation!
About Dr. Kathlyn Clementelli, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1326397464
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clementelli accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clementelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Clementelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clementelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clementelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clementelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.