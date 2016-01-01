Kathlyen Mora accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathlyen Mora
Overview
Kathlyen Mora is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Kathlyen Mora works at
Locations
-
1
One Medical Group408 W 14th St Ste 201, New York, NY 10014 Directions (212) 530-0639
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kathlyen Mora?
About Kathlyen Mora
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1861902702
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathlyen Mora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathlyen Mora works at
Kathlyen Mora has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kathlyen Mora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathlyen Mora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathlyen Mora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.