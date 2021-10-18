Kathlene Everhart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kathlene Everhart, PA
Overview
Kathlene Everhart, PA is a Physician Assistant in Riverside, CA.
Kathlene Everhart works at
Locations
-
1
County of Riverside- Community Health Agency9415 Mission Blvd, Riverside, CA 92509 Directions (951) 360-8795
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kathlene Everhart?
Great doctor. Just let her feel your also keeping track of your charts.
About Kathlene Everhart, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1124229612
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathlene Everhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Kathlene Everhart. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathlene Everhart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathlene Everhart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathlene Everhart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.