Dr. Kathleen Wright-Knothe, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Wright-Knothe, PHD is a Psychologist in Fairport, NY. They completed their fellowship with University of Rochester
Locations
Rochester Psychological Associates, PLLC620 Cross Keys Office Park, Fairport, NY 14450 Directions (585) 223-5920
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wright-Knothe helped me find ways to reduce my anxiety to normal levels. She has great insight and offers many techniques for changing thought and behavior patterns. I tried a bunch of things and a handful stuck and helped me. You can tell she has a passion for helping others and she stays on top of the latest advances in psychology. She also has a wonderful dog at her appointments. I am grateful to Dr. Wright-Knothe for helping me.
About Dr. Kathleen Wright-Knothe, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1285737312
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
- Western Michigan University
