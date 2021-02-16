See All Nurse Practitioners in Tallahassee, FL
Kathleen Wilson, CPNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kathleen Wilson, CPNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tallahassee, FL. 

Kathleen Wilson works at Tallahassee Memorial Metabolic Health Center in Tallahassee, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    TMH Physician Partners, Endocrinology Specialists
    2633 Centennial Blvd Ste 100, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 877-7387
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    
    About Kathleen Wilson, CPNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679728026
