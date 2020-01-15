See All Counselors in Bellingham, WA
Kathleen Westover, LMHC Icon-share Share Profile

Kathleen Westover, LMHC

Counseling
2.5 (7)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kathleen Westover, LMHC is a Counselor in Bellingham, WA. 

Kathleen Westover works at Watson Therapy & Associates in Bellingham, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Watson Therapy & Associates
    119 N Commercial St Ste 1100, Bellingham, WA 98225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 398-8287
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kathleen Westover?

    Jan 15, 2020
    Kathy has been my therapist for a number of years. She is very knowledgeable and understanding when it came to my treatment. She has valuable insight, and assists you in finding your way. She doesn’t do ‘it’ for you.
    — Jan 15, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kathleen Westover, LMHC
    How would you rate your experience with Kathleen Westover, LMHC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kathleen Westover to family and friends

    Kathleen Westover's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kathleen Westover

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kathleen Westover, LMHC.

    About Kathleen Westover, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134194988
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kathleen Westover has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kathleen Westover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kathleen Westover works at Watson Therapy & Associates in Bellingham, WA. View the full address on Kathleen Westover’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Kathleen Westover. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Westover.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Westover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen Westover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kathleen Westover, LMHC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.