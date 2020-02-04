See All Clinical Psychologists in Greenwood, IN
Dr. Kathleen Vogler, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kathleen Vogler, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Purdue University and is affiliated with Community Hospital South.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    438 S Emerson Ave Ste 153, Greenwood, IN 46143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 886-7804

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Kathleen Vogler, PHD
    About Dr. Kathleen Vogler, PHD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathleen Vogler, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vogler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vogler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vogler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Vogler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vogler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vogler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vogler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

